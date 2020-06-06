Naqash pays tributes to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, June 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by Indian troops.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of the territory had been struggling and sacrificing for last seven decades for the just, honorable and lasting solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was posing a serious threat to the peace, security and development of the world and hindering the socio-economic development of South Asia.

Naqash castigated India for forcibly subjugating Kashmiri people against their wishes. He said that the unabated inhuman oppression unleashed by India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment. He urged New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people for durable peace in the region.

