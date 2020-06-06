Panic in Islamabad village as apple trees damaged overnight

Srinagar, June 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, panic, anger and frustration gripped people of Mahend village in Islamabad district after some unidentified persons have been damaging their apple trees for more than a week now during night time.

More than 250 trees have been damaged in three such incidents spanning over a week in as many as eight apple orchards of the village, locals told media.

Some villagers said that the first incident took place a week ago when three orchards belonging to Abdul Aziz Wagay, Shabbir Ahmed Sofi and Ghulam Muhammad Dar were targeted by miscreants.

“At first we thought it might be because of some personal animosity or other such issue and the incident was brushed off by the villagers,” the locals said.

“On June 3, orchards of Abdul Rasheed Rathar, Abdul Raheem Rathar and Abdul Rahim Butt were targeted and more than 50 trees were damaged in each orchard,” the locals said.

The locals wonder about who has the muscle and the audacity to carry out such acts of vandalism without using any tools and that too in the heavy presence of Indian troops.

The frustration of the locals peaked after they found trees in two more orchards of Ghulam Hassan Wagay and Tanveer Ahmed Ganai damaged.

“Around 80 trees have been damaged in these two orchards as well taking the number of trees damaged thus far to around 300,” the locals said.

