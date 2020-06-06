Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 06 (KMS): Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by Sikhs in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Saturday.

Around 100 activists led by Imaan Singh Mann, son of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) President and former MP, Simranjit Singh Mann, raised the slogans at the Akal Takht – the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Members of Sikh outfit, Damdami Taksal, along with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials honoured the families of those who were killed during Operation Blue Star in 1984.

