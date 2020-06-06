Prof Butt expresses solidarity with Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar, June 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has condoled demise of the son of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, today, visited Baghat Barzulla in Srinagar and expressed solidarity and sympathy with his family over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai. He prayed for the highest standards in Janah for martyred Junaid.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt on the occasion said, it is extremely sad that each day Kashmir loses its promising youth in one way or other to the lingering Kashmir dispute. He urged all stakeholders to come together and put an end to the daily killing and bring peace to this beleaguered land by resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Professor Butt later went to Bemina area of Srinagar along with his party members to inquire about the health of former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Muhammad Butt.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umer Aadil Dar, a delegation party led by Srinagar district President, Muhammad Faisal and Tawseef Ahmed, visited the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The delegates on the occasion said that sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the JKYSF Chairman, Umer Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed profound grief over the demise of Jammat-e-Islami Hind leader, Maulana Rafique Qasmi, who passed away, today, at the age of 75 due to a massive heart attack.

