Muzaffarabad, June 06 (KMS): Prominent senior journalist, Saleem Parwana passed away due to cardiac arrest in Muzaffarabad, today.

He was rushed to hospital in a state of shock following the death of his sister.

Saleem Parwana was the identity of journalism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

May Allah Almighty forgive him and grant patience to his bereaved family.

