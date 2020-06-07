5 Indian troops injured after gun goes off

Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least five Indian troops were injured after a Pump Action Gun ‘went off’ at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Dignibal area of Ganderbal district.

Reports said that a Pump Action Gun fire went off at E-Coy 21 Battalion of CRPF at Dignibal in which five troopers were injured. The injured were immediately shifted to their main Battalion Headquarter located at Dalgate in Srinagar.

The injured troops were identified as Head Constable, Sanwar Mal and constables, Harendar Singh, Utpal Kant, Hanvipul Kumar and Amarjeet Singh.

Like this: Like Loading...