Devinder Singh expresses solidarity with IOK bereaved families

Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Devinder Singh Behl visited Kerry in Baramulla to express condolence over the death of a prominent Kashmiri personality Justice (retired) Sharif Bukhari, who passed away in Lahore.

Devinder Singh Behl speaking on the occasion said that Justice Sharif had dedicated his entire life for the liberation movement of Kashmir and his services would always be remembered by the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, the delegation also visited Ganta Maula in Baramulla where the members of the delegation expressed solidarity with the family of Israr Hussain Mir alias Miras-ul-Islam, who passed away in Rawalpindi recently.

The delegation also visited the residence of renowned liberation leader, Naeem Ahmad Khan in Khor, Pattan, and condoled the death of the mother of illegally detained Hurriyat leader.

The delegation included S. Surjit Singh, Jarnail Singh, Amritpal Singh, Saeed Sheikh and Abdul Rasheed.

