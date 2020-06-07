Indian troops martyr five youth in IOK

Protest in Srinagar against attack on shrine

Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Zainapora area of Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Reban village of the district. The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police. Immediately after the killings, the authorities suspended internet services in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

An anti-India protest demonstration was held at Chattabal in Srinagar against an attack on a Muslim shrine by Indian secret agents in disguise. Speakers on the occasion said that India was involved in such heinous acts to stroke sectarian division in the territory.

Ittehadul Muslimeen President Maulana Masroor Abbas, Pairwaan-e-Wilayat Chief, Maualana Sibt Shabbir Qumi and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their separate statements in Srinagar denounced the attack on the revered shrine. The locals told media men that a masked man backed by Indian agencies lobbed a petrol bomb at the shrine during the night. However, the shrine was saved in the bomb explosion.

Meanwhile, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek–e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a media interview in Srinagar said, the Kashmiris want the solution to the Kashmir dispute on the basis of right to self-determination, as envisaged by the relevant resolutions of the United Nations. He stressed the need for keeping the unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiris into consideration for any tripartite talks on the Kashmir dispute. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their movement against the military occupation of their motherland by India.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a meeting of social and political activists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri strongly criticized the anti-Kashmir policies of the fascist Modi government in India.

A delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Chairman, Devinder Singh Behl visited the relatives of a prominent Kashmiri jurist and retired Justice, Syed Sharif Bukhari, in Keery area of Baramulla to express condolence over his death. Justice Sharif died in Lahore a few days ago.

On the other hand, various Sikh organisations including Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation, Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Council and Gurmeet Taksal in their statements paid rich tributes to thousands of Sikhs who were killed by Indian troops in 1984 operation Blue Star. KMS

Like this: Like Loading...