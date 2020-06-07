Indian troops martyr four youth in IOK

Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four youth in Zainapora area of Shopian district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Reban village of the district. The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police.

The operation was going on till filing of the last report.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities suspended internet services in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

Like this: Like Loading...