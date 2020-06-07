IOK authorities declare 9 districts as red zones

Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have declared eight districts in the Kashmir valley and one in Jammu as red zones on the pretext of COVID-19 outbreak.

All Kashmir districts except for Gandarbal and Bandipore have been declared as red zones. Ganderbal and Bandipore figure in the orange zone list and Ramban district in Jammu region has been declared as red zone while Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts have been included in the list of Orange Zones, said an order issued by the puppet authorities.

Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region are the only districts, which have been declared as Green zones as per the order.

The new categorization of the districts has been made after the latest assessment of the spread of COVID-19

