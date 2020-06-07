IOK woman held in false case tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 07 (PTI): A Kashmiri woman, who was arrested earlier this year in a false case during anti-CAA protests, has tested positive for COVID-19 while in the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The judge directed the NIA to admit the woman identified as Hina Bashir Begh to hospital with immediate effect.

Her lawyer advocate M S Khan, meanwhile, filed an application seeking interim bail of two months for her, saying, “Delhi is struggling to cope up with the rising number of coronavirus positive cases and there is lack of proper treatment facilities in government hospitals”.

