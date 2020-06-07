MMU condemns attack on worship places

Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu and Kashmir, headed by illegally detained Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the attacks on religious places of worship by some miscreants and anti-social elements during the past few days amid the coronavirus lockdown.

All the constituents of the MMU, which include Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman SharianShian, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, AnjumanUlma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Muslim Waqf Board, Darul uloom Naqashbandia, Darul Uloom Rashidia, Ahli Baitfoundation and Parvaani Wilayat in a joint statement condemned the attack and hurling of petrol bomb on Aastaana Bab-ul-Hawaaij Sajjadabad, Chhatabal, which also houses a centuries old manuscript of Holy Quran.

Prior to this, Masjid Hazrat Ali (RA), which also has a Darsgah and the final resting place of a religious personality adjacent to it, was also attacked by some miscreants. The MMU expressed strong resentment over these acts and denounced it in strong words.

The MMU warned these miscreants and forces inimical to peace and unity that such kind of acts are intolerable and unacceptable, saying the aim is to disturb the centuries-old unity of the Muslims of the valley The Majlis-e-Ulema urged the people to remain alert against the nefarious designs of the enemies.

