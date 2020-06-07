Rajouri meet vows to thwart Modi’s anti-Kashmir policies

Strong anti-India resentment growing in IOK: Shahid Saleem

Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of social and political activists, presided over by the Chairman of Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem, in Rajouri has reiterated to oppose, tooth and nail, the anti-Kashmir policies of the fascist Modi government in India.

Addressing the meeting, which was held in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district Mir Shahid Saleem said that strong resentment was growing among the Kashmiri people against these policies and programmes of the Indian government, which were aimed at changing the demographic character of the territory.

He pointed out domicile rules and other policies, being introduced by New Delhi, were a part of the larger conspiracy to convert Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority. The meeting discussed the prevailing socio-political situation in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of article 370.

Mir Shahid Saleem said the youth of Jammu whose sentiments were exploited in the name of Hindutva and they have now started feeling the heat. “By putting in place the new domicile rules, India has already opened the flood gates for the settlement of outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir, who would not only topple the demographic character of the Jammu and Kashmir, but would also snatch the jobs and resources of the state subjects of the Jammu and Kashmir,” he warned.

Senior political activist advocate Besaat Khan said it was the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who would bear the brunt of these colonial policies.

Aqib Wani, another youth leader, said a bleak and insecure future was waiting for the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the youth if Modi government is not resisted, tooth and nail. He called for a united battle irrespective of the caste, creed and religion against the fascist forces in New Delhi.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Abdul Raof, Sajjad Butt, Rizwan Ahmed, Nadeem Saqib, Sheikh Owais and Rashid Chowdhry.

