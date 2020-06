Srinagar, June 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot dead a youth in Baramulla district.

The youth identified as, Ishfaq Ahmad Najar, was attacked at his residence in Adipora in Bomai area of the district.

The injured youth was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors there.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers.

