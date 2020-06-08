Two Indian army officers commit suicide in IOK in one day

Srinagar, June 8 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian army officers intermittently committed suicide by shooting themselves with their service rifles in Poonch and Pulwama districts, today.

A non-commissioned officer Ashish Kumar committed suicide at Balnoi Mankote area of the district, officials said. An army official told media men that the NCO from Indian Army’s 8 Garhwal Unit was found in pool of blood by his colleagues soon after they heard a gunshot.

Ashish Kumar was moved to health facility but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, the official added. “The reason for him taking such an extreme step is being ascertained,” the official added.

Earlier, a 58-year-old Sub-Inspector named Ashok Kumar of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) claimed his life by committing suicide in Khrew area of Pulwama district. The Sub-Inspector was a resident of Himachal Pradesh, India.

These two incidents raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 454 since January 2007

