Sikh delegation visits residences of detained Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, June 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation led by APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, visited the residences of Hurriyat leaders, illegally detained in Indian jails and expressed sympathy and solidarity with their families.

The delegation visited the residence of Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar whose ailing wife is struggling for life. The delegation assured the family members of their all help.

The delegation visited the house of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Merajuddin Kalwal and met his wife and daughters. The family members expressed concern over Merajuddin’s continued illegal detention.

Later, the delegation visited Pir Saifullah’s family members and expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the detained leader.

The delegation also visited the house of illegally detained Hurriyat activist Manzoor Ahmed.

On the occasion, Devinder Singh Behl appealed to the international human rights organizations to impress upon India for the immediate release of the Kashmiris, detained in Indian jails.

The delegation also visited senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai and offered condolences with him over martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sahrai, by Indian troops.

Apart from Devinder Singh Bill, the delegation included Amarjit Singh, Manjit Singh, Jarnail Singh and Saeed Sheikh.

Like this: Like Loading...