Tawheedi denounces announcement about Amarnath Yatra in IOK

Srinagar, June 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi has expressed surprise and concern over the announcement of Amarnath Yatra by the Indian government.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Hindu extremist organization, RSS-led Indian government, has declared war on Muslims of occupied Kashmir and the RSS agenda is against Islam and Muslims.

He lamented that at a time when human lives were being lost due to the destruction of coronavirus all over the world, the Indian government announced to start Amarnath Yatra.

He pointed out even under normal circumstances, during the Amarnath Yatra, millions of Indians visit the tourist sites of Pahalgam and Sonamarg in Kashmir, which adversely affects the natural environment and spreads filth.

Farooq Tawheedi said that due to the coronavirus and lockdown, the Indian government had closed mosques in the territory and people were not allowed to pray in congregation, but the Modi had allowed the Amarnath Yatra, which is clear evidence of his anti-Muslim sentiment and fascist mentality.

He strongly condemned the Indian government’s announcement and appealed to the World Health Organization (WHO) to take immediate steps to prevent possible environmental catastrophe and loss of human lives in Kashmir from the Yatra.

