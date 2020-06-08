Toll climbs to 9 as troops martyr four more in IOK

World urged to take notice of innocent killings in IOK

Srinagar, June 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today, raising the toll to 9 in the past two days.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Pinjoora area of the district. Five youth were martyred by the troops in the same area, yesterday. The troops destroyed at least one house during the operation. Hundreds of locals came out of their houses, threw stones on the troops and shouted anti-India slogans.

Earlier, three Indian troops were critically injured in a clash in the same area. The authorities suspended all mobile internet services in Shopian district. The troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kisthwar and Doda areas of the territory.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Umar Aadil Dar, Mohammad Saleem Zargar and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their separate statements while paying rich tributes to the martyred youth sought intervention by the United Nations to stop bloodshed in the occupied territory. They said that the deteriorating human rights situation and genocide of the Kashmiri people should serve as an eye-opener for the world community.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement said that Hindu extremist organization RSS-led Indian government had declared a war on Muslims of occupied Kashmir. He expressed surprise over the announcement of the Indian government to start Amarnath Yatra despite increase in cornavirus cases.

Hurriyat AJK leaders Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Zahid Ashraf and Syed Aijaz Rehmani in their separate statements in Islamabad also paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

A delegation led by APHC leader, Devinder Singh Behl, visited the residences of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar and Merajduddin Kalwal in Srinagar and expressed sympathy with the victim family members. The delegation also visited senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai and expressed solidarity with him over martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sahrai, by Indian troops.

On the other hand, two Indian army officers separately committed suicide by shooting themselves with their service rifles in Poonch and Pulwama districts, in single day, today. A non-commissioned officer Ashish Kumar took his life in Balnoi Mankote area of Poonch district while 58-year-old Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar claimed his life in Khrew area of Pulwama district. These two incidents raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 454 since January 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...