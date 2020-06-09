APHC-AJK holds anti-India protest in Islamabad

Islamabad, June 09 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration, organized by APHC-AJK, was held outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The demonstration was led by senior APHC-AJK leader, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani. The participants of the protest strongly denounced the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The protesters who were wearing masks due to coronavirus pandemic, chanted slogans against India. Anti-India slogans were also written on the masks. The protesters said that India was committing genocide in occupied Kashmir, where youth were being extra-judicially killed by Indian troops.

Mohammad Farooq Rahmani while addressing the protesters said that India was torturing the Kashmiris under the guise of coronavirus in the occupied territory.

“India wants to change the proportion of population by issuing domiciles to non-Kashmiris, he added. He said, the extremist Indian government led by Narendra Modi has put regional peace at stake. He urged the international community to play a role in preventing Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

