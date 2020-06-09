APHC pays tributes to Shopian martyrs

Srinagar, June 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has paid glowing tributes to the nine youth, martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district saying that the mujahideen are the asset and pride of the Kashmiri people.

Indian troops during cordon and search operations killed nine youth and destroyed around two dozen houses in Raiban and Melhoora areas of Shopian district, yesterday.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that youth were sacrificing their lives for the sake of freedom of the oppressed Kashmiri people from the tyrannical grip of India.

The spokesman on behalf of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and the entire Hurriyat leadership expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. He said that the Kashmiri people were trustees and protectors of the holy blood of hundreds of thousands of martyrs and were committed to take their mission to its logical end, against all odds.

The spokesman appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to fulfill his constitutional and moral obligations to resolve the Kashmir dispute in the light of the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir. He also asked the justice and freedom-loving countries to play their full role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

