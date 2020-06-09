Call to cancel Yatra amid growing coronavirus cases

Jammu, June 09 (KMS): With coronavirus cases continuing an upward trend across occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO) has suggested the cancellation of the upcoming annual Hindu pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir mountains.

The 42-day yatra was scheduled to commence from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Islamabad district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on June 23, but the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt. Governor G C Murmu has said the appropriate decision on it would be taken after a fresh review of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak in the near future.

On April 22, the SASB had announced the cancellation of the yatra due to the coronavirus pandemic but the statement was later “cancelled and withdrawn”.

The traditional ‘pratham pooja’ (first prayer) for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage was held in Jammu on June 5, the ceremony which normally marks the start of the yatra.

It is said, the SASB is planning to undertake the yatra from July 21 to August 3 for a short duration of 15 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

