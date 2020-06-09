Delhi court rejects bail plea of IOK woman

Hina got infected with covid-19 in NIA custody

New Delhi, June 09 (KMS): A court in Delhi on Tuesday denied bail to an illegally detained Kashmiri woman who tested positive for the coronavirus while in the custody of the National Investigation Agency in a false case registered against her and her husband.

The worman Hina Bashir Beig and spouse Jahanzaib Sami Wani were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell from the Indian Capital’s Jamia Nagar in March for allegedly instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hina is currently admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Her lawyer told the court that treatment facilities at the hospital were inadequate.

“Delhi is struggling to cope up with the rising number of coronavirus cases, that have gone up to 27,000 as of now and due to the lack of proper treatment facilities in government hospitals, which has also been highlighted in the media, the Delhi government has been compelled to issue a list of 56 private hospitals for treatment,” Hina’s bail application read.

The court told the Kashmiri woman’s lawyer that the charges against her were serious and that she could not be granted bail. The judge also asked her lawyer to suggest private hospitals for her treatment.

The NIA took custody of Hina and her husband from Tihar Jail on May 29. The authorities at Tihar Jail had tested them for the coronavirus and they were found to be negative. The NIA questioned them suspects for nine days and it was during this time that Hina developed symptoms and later tested positive.

In March, Hina’s in-laws told media that the couple had moved to Delhi only because the IT company that employed her husband wanted him to shift because of the internet blockade in occupied Kashmir. The family had also expressed disbelief over allegations against the couple.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by the Indian Parliament on December 11, 2019, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, if they resided in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. Huge protests had erupted across India against the amended citizenship law, and Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh had become one of the most significant sites of demonstrations.

