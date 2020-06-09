Everyone knows what’s happening at borders: Rahul ridicules Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 09 (KMS): As China’s military has carried out a large-scale drill from a central Chinese province to the areas bordering India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Indian Home Minister Amit Shah over his claim that India has successfully protected its borders under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shah while addressing a virtual public rally in Bihar on Sunday had boasted that the surgical strikes in Uri, Baramulla, was proof of India’s solid defense policy and that the country comes third to the US and Israel in protecting its borders.

Tagging the Shah’s statement, Rahul Gandhi said, “Everyone knows what’s the reality at the borders,” in an apparent dig at the India’s embarrassing position vis-à-vis China in Ladakh.

“Everyone knows what’s the reality at the border, but let’s keep the heart happy with this (Shah’s) thought,” he tweeted.

Gandhi’s criticism comes a day after reports that the Chinese Army had carried out a large-scale drill to ensure its preparedness in transporting soldiers and vehicles to the northwest border of the country.

