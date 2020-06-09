Indian troops arrest over dozoen youth in IOK

Srinagar, June 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism arrested over a dozen youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops along with the personnel of police and paramilitary forces during cordon and search operations and house raids arrested over 17 youth in different areas of Pulwama district.

On the other hand, during the dreaded COVID 19 spread, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda and other towns and villages of the districts making the daily life of the people a hell.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred , with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar, today morning , the Disaster Management Department in Srinagar said.

A 52-year old male died of a COVID19 related infection in Sopore which added to 47 deaths in the territory.

