IOK reports two more COVID-19 deaths, toll months to 49

Srinagar, June 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more deaths were recorded due to novel coronavirus, today, taking the number of the deadly virus related causalities to 49 in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a 50-year-old man from Panzath Qazigund and a 52-year-old man from Sopore died at GMC Islamabad and Srinagar’s Chest Disease hospital respectively. With these two fatalities, the death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic has mounted to 49 in the entire occupied territory including 43 from the Kashmir Valley, five from Jammu division and one from Ladakh region.

Principal GMC Islamabad, Dr. Showkat Jeelani said that a 50-year-old man from Panzath, was very critical and died at GMC today morning. He said he was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and was suffering from pneumonia besides other ailments.

Earlier, a 52-year old man from Sopore, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at Srinagar’s CD hospital. The man, an auto driver by profession, died at the hospital on Tuesday early morning, said a family member. He said that the patient was admitted to the SMHS hospital on May 19 after he met with an accident and then two days ago he was shifted to CD hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla nine, six each in Islamabad and Kulgam, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two in Budgam while one death each has been reported from Pulwama, Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Leh.

Pertinently, 4388 coronavirus positive cases have so far been reported in occupied Kashmir. Out of these, 3363 are in the Valley, 922 in Jammu division and 103 in Ladakh region of the territory.

