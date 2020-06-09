Killings, destruction of houses in Shopian strongly denounced 

Srinagar, June 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami and Ittehad-e-Islami have strongly condemned the killing of innocent youth and destruction of houses during the so-called operation by Indian troops in Shopian district.

The troops killed as many as nine youth and destroyed around two dozen houses during the operations in Raiban and Melhoora areas of the district.

Ummat-e-Islami leader, Qazi Yasir during a visit to the victim families appealed to the people to come forward to help out the needy families. He said that the victims of Indian barbarism had been deprived of their roofs and livelihood in Shopian. Their houses have been reduced to rubble, he added. He said besides destruction of houses, the troops shot a woman 5 times in her leg during the operation.

Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of Ittehad-e-Islami during a visit to the victim families condemned the demolition of houses and appealed to the well-off people to help them rebuild their houses. The delegation, comprising senior party leaders including Abu Mujtaba, Ali Muhammad Dar, Riaz Ahmed member and Maulana Irfan Makhdoomi, visited the site of martyrs, yesterday.

Maulana Irfan Makhdomi while condemning Indian barbarism and extrajudicial killing of Innocent youth said such measures can neither break the will of people of Kashmir nor will thwart them from demanding of right to self determination.

Ali Muhammad Dar paid glowing tributes to the martyrs. Abu Mujtaba said the mission of the martyrs would be carried to its logical conclusion and their blood would not be allowed to go waste. He said India is on the verge to quit Kashmir and Allah will change the situation of Kashmir and the tyrant Indian forces will have to pay the price of their war crimes against innocent Kashmiri people.

The leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in a statement while paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were martyred by Indian troops in Shopian said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would one day bring fruit fruition and Kashmir would gain freedom from Indian occupation. He said that Indian troops have made the lives of Kashmiri people miserable in the name of coronavirus. Unarmed people are being subjected to oppression and violence during the lockdown, deplored. KMS—3K

