‘Sikh community will continue to pursue honourable Kashmir solution’

Jammu, June 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Intellectuals Circle, Narinder Singh Khalsa, has said that Sikh community will continue to strive for honourable resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.

Narinder Singh Khalsa, while addressing a function organized by Sikh youth in Gole Gujral area of Jammu paid rich tributes to all martyrs. He said the Sikh community can never forget the wounds of operation Blue Star. The function was organized in memory of 1984 operation Blue Star, which killed thousands of Sikh leaders and community members including Sant Jernail Singh Bhindranwale, Bh Amrik Singh and Gen Subegh Singh.

He said present communal Hindu rulers of India have let loose a reign of terror against minorities in India and now their open Hindutva agenda for Hindu state has justified “our aspiration for separate Sikh nation.”

He exhorted the Sikh youths to become staunch Gursikh & well-educated diplomats to counter the anti-Sikh forces and appealed for realizing the pains and sufferings of the brutalized Kashmiris in the occupied territory. He said the Sikh community will continue to strive for honourable resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

