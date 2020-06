Srinagar, June 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, body of a missing Indian soldier has been recovered from a dam in Baramulla district.

The deceased Indian soldier, Afsar Singh, a resident of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, had been missing for the past five days. His body was recovered from a dam built on a river in Boniar, Uri area of Baramulla, on Wednesday.

Baramulla police confirmed that the body of the soldier was recovered from Boniar dam.

