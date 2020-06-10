Extremist face of India stands exposed before world: Shibli

Islamabad, June 10 (KMS): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said the extremist face of India stands exposed before the world.

In his tweets, he said the recent killing of nine innocent Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an extreme persecution. He said the use of pellet guns, tear gas and other atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris raising voice for their democratic right speaks volume of Indian crimes against humanity.

He said whilst the world is grappling with Coronavirus, India on the other hand is trampling the basic human rights in the occupied territory. He said the world should take notice of the situation.

The Information Minister said India cannot stop the great struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination through such tyrannical tactics. He said the Kashmiris will reach their destination.

Like this: Like Loading...