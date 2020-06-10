Incidents of extrajudicial killings on the rise in IOK: Gandapur

Islamabad, June 10 (KMS): Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur says Indian occupied forces have escalated atrocities in Kashmir and Kashmiri youth are being martyred daily under the guise of house-to-house search.

In a statement, he said incidents of extrajudicial killings have increased to a dangerous level in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and the world community should take notice of this.

The Minister said almost ten months have passed since the lockdown was imposed in Occupied Kashmir and the people of the area are forced to live in the world’s largest prison at a time when the global community has failed to tolerate a lockdown amidst COVID-19.

He urged the world community to raise its voice against the ongoing prejudice against Muslims by India. He said Hindu extremist fascist ideology and intentions have taken a dangerous turn in India which pose a serious threat to the security of the entire region.

Ali Amin Gandapur said the ongoing atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir cannot not subdue Kashmiris’ spirit of self-determination and freedom and they will continue to snatch their freedom from India. He warned India that Pakistan would retaliate against any Indian adventure on the Line of Control and it would continue to fully support Kashmiris’ just struggle for right to self-determination.

