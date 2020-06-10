Indian troops martyr 5 more Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, June 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Sugoo Hendhama area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Indian police and troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

The occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

This is third violent operation in Shopian since Sunday. During these operations, the troops have martyred fourteen youth and injured dozens others besides destroying several houses.

Like this: Like Loading...