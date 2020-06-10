IOK youth sacrificing lives for freedom cause: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, June 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while denouncing the spree of killing unleashed by Indian troops in Shopian district over the past three days have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs saying that the youth are sacrificing their lives for the freedom cause.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Mazahamat Chairman, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said the red hot blood of martyrs would never go in vain. “Destruction of houses and properties, loot and arson are deliberate attempts of awarding collective punishment to the freedom-loving people of Kashmir,” he added.

Bilal Siddiqi said that the Kashmiri youth were choosing resistance path against luxurious and promising carriers and were fighting the sacred war of freedom to liberate their motherland from brutal Indian occupation. Reacting to the mass destruction of properties in Reibon, Pinjora and Sugoo in Shopian district, he said these are acts of cowardice, aimed at inflicting collective punishment to the freedom loving Kashmiri people.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman Umar Aadil Dar in a statement in Srinagar terming the killings as a brazen display of human genocide said, no amount of Indian repression can break the resolve of freedom-loving Kashmiris. He said that under a well-planned conspiracy, Indian forces in absence of any accountability had waged a full-fledged war against the people of Kashmir.

Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawhidi while paying tributes to the martyrs said, dozens of UN resolutions bear witness to the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the United Nations has promised to hold a free and fair referendum to find the lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute in its historical context, but unfortunately the Indian rulers forgetting the promises were showing stubbornness on Kashmir.

Paying tributes to the Shopian martyrs, Umar Aadil Dar said that people of Kashmir were associated with a great and sacred cause and the repressive measures would not be able to cow down the people or resistance leadership into submission. He questioned the silence adopted by the world community and international human rights organizations over the killings in occupied Kashmir.

Jammu and Kahsmir Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, while paying homage to the Kashmiri youth recently martyred by the occupational troops in different areas of Shopian said that the people of Kashmir were rendering their lives for the sacred cause of freedom. The TWI, reiterating the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry on the fight till their motherland was freed from India’s illegal occupation said that the blood of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their noble mission would be accomplished, come what may. It maintained that Modi-led extremist regime wanted to crush the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle by accelerating atrocities and oppressive tactics against them but it would not succeed in its wicked plans.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman, Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. He said that Indian troops under the guise of so-called cordon and search operations and draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) were committing genocide of the youth in occupied Kashmir. He urged the UN and international human rights organizations to take notice of the worst human rights situation in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement said that while the whole world was urging people to stay indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, occupied Kashmir is the only region in the world where Indian forces were conducting crackdown operations to kill people. He appealed to the international community to take notice of the massacre by India in occupied Kashmir and play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination.

