10th anniversary of Tufail Matoo observed in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the 10th death anniversary of Tufail Mattoo was observed on Thursday with Hurriyat leaders, his family members and relatives paying rich tributes to the martyred youth.

Over a dozen people including the father of the martyred youth visited the martyrs’ graveyard, Eidgah in Srinagar and offered fateha for the departed souls.

Muhammad Ashraf Matoo, the father of Tufail Mattoo on this occasion told media that his son was killed by police and he was still waiting for the justice.

Mattoo said that he was hopeful that one day he would get justice and culprits would be punished. “Only fault of my son was that he was efficient and innocent who never indulged in any violent activity. I knocked every door but justice is still delusional for me,” he said.

