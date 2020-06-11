23 youth martyred in IOK since June 1

Killings, destruction widely denounced

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their continuing acts of state terrorism have martyred 23 Kashmiri youth, including young boys, and destroyed over a dozen houses during cordon and search operations since 1st of June in different areas of the territory.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service in Srinagar, today, besides killings, the troops also looted money, gold and other valuables and arrested dozens of youth and humiliated inmates during the operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party led by illegally detained Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, expressed concern over the fast-deteriorating human rights situation and rampant killings in the territory.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Zamruda Habib, Khawaja Firdous, and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in their separate statements and addresses in Srinagar strongly condemned the killings, arrests and destruction of properties by the troops. They said that India was mercilessly killing the Kashmiris under a well thought-out plan to turn Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

The Chairman of Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, visited the family members of Tufail Mattoo in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them over his 10th martyrdom anniversary, today. On the occasion, Umar Aadil Dar reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to take the martyrs’ mission to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

Meanwhile, thousands of people associated with the tourism sector, including hoteliers, houseboats, hunters, taxi drivers and craftsmen in their media interviews in Srinagar said that they had been rendered jobless due to the military siege and lockdown imposed by India in the territory on August 05, last year. The locals complained that they had been facing utmost difficulties in meeting their both ends as the situation was becoming increasingly dire for the poor and working class.

The interim Convener of APHC-AJK chapter, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb in a statement issued in Islamabad stressed the solution of Kashmir dispute under the United Nations resolutions. He said that India was committing massive human rights violations in the garb of COVID-19 across the occupied territory.

