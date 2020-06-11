Another COVID-19 death in IOK, toll reaches 53

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman who had tested positive for Covid-19, died at a hospital in Srinagar, today, taking the number of virus related deaths in the territory to 53.

A 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district of south Kashmir was admitted at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar on Sunday as a case of acute calcular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth.

Dr Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent Soura hospital, said, “Her sample was taken on the same day and came out positive following which the patient was shifted to infectious disease ward on Monday”. “She breathed her last around 9.10 am today after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest,” he added.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the Covid-19 has risen in occupied Kashmir to 53 – 47 in the Kashmir Valley, 5 in Jammu division and 1 in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with 12 Covid-19 related fatalities has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 10, Kulgam 8, Islamabad 5, Shopian 4, Kupwara and Jammu 3 each, Pulwama and Budgam 2 each while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Leh districts.

The total number of coronavirus patients recorded until yesterday night stood at 4,622 out of which 3,522 are in the Valley, 985 in Jammu division and 115 in Ladakh region. KMS—3S

