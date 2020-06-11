Concern expressed over surge in Indian state terrorism in IOK

Islamabad, June 11 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has expressed concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the continued cordon and search operations in occupied Kashmir by Indian troops. He deplored that when the entire world is fighting the deadly COVID-19, India is committing brutalities in the occupied territory.

He said that Kashmiris would never tolerate the killing spree and atrocities and would continue protest against India’s undemocratic and inhuman acts. He said that India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Imtiaz Wani paid glowing tributes to the Kashmir youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and maintained that the Kashmiri people will take the mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion against all odds.

He appealed to the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and impress upon New Delhi to release them forthwith.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in a statement in Islamabad paid tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian recently.

He said that India despite using all brutal tactics had miserably failed to subdue the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment and they were committed to continue their freedom struggle till complete success.

