DFP worried about grim human rights situation in IOK

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has expressed concern over the fast-deteriorating human rights situation and rampant killing of youth by Indian troops in the territory.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, condemning the continued cordon and search operations in the territory, said that India was suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through military might.

He paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district and reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to carry forward the mission of their martyrs.

He also appealed to the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees and impress upon India to immediately release them.

Like this: Like Loading...