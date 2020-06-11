India failed to defeat Inqilabi’s resolve for freedom:

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has said that India has failed to defeat the freedom sentiment of illegally detained party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, who is languishing in Central Jail, Srinagar.

The Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan was the only motto of Abdul Samad Inqilabi.

Inqilabi who was born in 1975 in the Kashmir Valley spent most of his time in pursuing the struggle for Kashmir’s freedom as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations, he added.

The spokesman said Abdul Samad Inqilabi had spent more than 12 years in Indian jails but no fear, greed or pressure could shake his determination, faith and will for freedom. KMS—11K

