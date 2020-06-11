India killing youth to hide its failure in IOK: Naqash

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash has said that India is killing innocent youth to hide its failure and frustration in suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored silence of international community over the loss of life and property in the territory and said that it was tantamount to silent support to the Indian illegal actions in Kashmir.

He urged the world leaders to reconsider their policies and save the South Asia from getting plunged into disaster. “It is our duty to keep the United Nations abreast of India’s nefarious intentions, but it must also take its responsibility in this regard,” he maintained.

Finally, paying homage to the martyrs of Shopian, he said that the martyrs were the real assets of the freedom movement and that the Kashmiris’ main goal should always remain to advance their sacred mission.

