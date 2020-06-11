Kashmir solution under UN resolutions stressed

Islamabad, June 11 (KMS): The newly-elected interim Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb has stressed the solution of Kashmir dispute under the United Nations resolutions.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was committing massive human rights violations in the garb of COVID-19 across the territory. He said that the people of Kashmir would foil the conspiracies and propaganda of the Indian fascist government.

Praying for speedy recovery of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, he paid rich tributes to him, adding that he continued to remain as an icon of resistance against India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

He also paid tributes to the sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders, activists and supporters and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue liberation struggle till complete success.

He said that all the moves taken by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir had no moral, democratic and international status and the people of Kashmir and the international community had rejected it.

He expressed the hope that all the friendly countries and especially Pakistan would play a role in settling the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

Condemning Indian state terrorism, extra-judicial killing and arrest of Hurriyat leaders in occupied Kashmir, he also demanded immediate implementation of the last year UN report for release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and repeal of black laws from the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...