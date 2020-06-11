‘Situation becoming increasingly dire for working class in IOK’

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the situation is becoming increasingly dire for the poor and working class due to the Indian military siege and lockdown which have kept the routine life paralyzed since August 05, last year.

The military siege has largely affected the poor and working class of the society while the business community is also worried. Thousands of people associated with the tourism sector, including hoteliers, houseboats, hunters, taxi drivers and craftsmen have been rendered jobless since August 05, 2019.

These people said that since August 5 when India repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed lockdown, their situation was very bad and they were facing difficulties in running their business.

They deplored that the authorities had also tightened the lockdown in the area under the guise of coronavirus and increased the restrictions, which further ruined their business and created employment problems for daily workers.

They said that the number of families living below the poverty line in Srinagar and other parts of the valley was in thousands and these families included those who worked as daily-wagers. Due to the downfall, these people have become completely unemployed, they added.

