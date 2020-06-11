Tributes paid to Tufail Matto on martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF), Umar Aadil Dar has paid glorious tributes to Tufail Mattoo on his 10th martyrdom anniversary and other martyrs of 2010.

Tufail Mattoo, a student of 12th class, was killed in Srinagar on this day in 2010 when he was returning home from tuition. His killing had triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the territory and over 120 protesters were martyred by Indian troops and police personnel within a period of three months.

Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to take the martyrs’ mission of to its logical end. “The sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the JKYSF Chairman visited the family of Tufail Matoo and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family.

