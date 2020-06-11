Zamruda condemns military operations by Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, June 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairperson of Tehreek-e-Khawateen Kashmir, Zamruda Habib, has condemned the continued cordon and search operations in the Kashmir Valley and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by Indian troops.

Zamruda Habib in her interactions with the people and her party members said that mostly innocent Kashmiris were becoming victims of these inhuman and brutal actions of Indian troops.

She said that the continued cordon and search operations and killings, arrests and destruction of property and ceasefire violation long the LoC posed a big threat to peace in South Asia.

Zamruda Habib expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists who face threat to their lives due to coronavirus and demanded their immediate release.

She called upon the UN Human Rights Council to send its team to occupied Kashmir to take stock of the miserable plight of the people of occupied Kashmir who are under siege having no communication with the outside world due to blockade of high speed internet services for the past over ten months.

She appealed the UN to play its mandated role as per Security Council’s resolutions to stop ceasefire violations along the LoC and resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...