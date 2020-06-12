APHC-AJK holds anti-India demo in Islamabad

Islamabad, June 12 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter organized an anti-India demonstration in front of the UN Office in Islamabad, today.

The protest, led by Information Secretary APHC-AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, was held against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir under the guise of coronavirus lockdown and unprovoked firing of Indian troops on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC).

The protesters on the occasion raised slogans against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and aggression across the LoC. They deplored that Indian troops were martyring innocent youth in fake encounters in the territory, adding that the Indian atrocities had been intensified during the corona pandemic.

Addressing the protesters, Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination. He added that after coronavirus lockdown, the world had realized what kind of sufferings Kashmiris were going through. They said that the people of the occupied territory were facing double lockdown, first imposed by India after revoking the special status of Kashmir in August last year and then further intensification of the restrictions in the name of restricting the spread of the pandemic.

The leaders said that Indian troops had intensified their state terrorism in occupied Kashmir under the cover of coronavirus lockdown. They said that Modi government on one hand was hell bent upon changing the demography of the occupied territory by settling Indian Hindus while on the other, was targeting civilians in Azad Kashmir. They added that the world community should take notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and ceasefire violations along the LoC.

The demonstrators later presented to the UN office a memorandum containing the details of human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Raja Khadim Hussain, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Haji Muhammad Sultan Butt, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah, Manzoor-ul Haq Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Shafee Dar, Altaf Hussain Wani, Mir Thair Masood, Syed Muzafer Shah, Gulshan Ahmed, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Hasan Al-Bana, Saleem Haroon and Mustaq Hussain participated in the protest demonstration.

