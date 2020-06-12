Bilal Lone condemns continued house arrest of Mirwaiz

India victimizing Kashmiris for demanding their rights

Srinagar, June 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Bilal Ghani Lone, has strongly denounced the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar for the past over 10 months.

Bilal Ghani Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said police vehicles are stationed outside the gates of the Nageen residence of the Mirwaiz and he is not allowed to move out. He reiterated his demand for immediate release of the Mirwaiz and all other thousands of illegally detained Kashmiris arrested before and after August 05, last year, and remain lodged in various jails of the territory and India. He pointed out that putting Hurriyat leaders and activists in jails for their ideology and political beliefs is inhuman, as freedom of dissent and difference of opinion is a fundamental human right. He said that Hurriyat leaders and people of occupied Kashmir were deeply concerned over the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir on daily basis. He appealed to international community to play role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami at a meeting in Bandipora deplored that India was victimizing the people of occupied Kashmir for demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN Security Council through its resolutions. The meeting was attended by the party leaders and activists belonging to the Bandipora unit and some central leaders including Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Fayaz Ahmad and Imtiyaz Hussain Bahar.

A delegation led by APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, visited Shopian and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred youth and an illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Shakeel Ahmed.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in their statements in Srinagar paid rich tributes to 12th class student, Tufail Mattoo, on his martyrdom anniversary. Tufail Mattoo was killed after he was hit by a teargas shells fired at him by Indian police when he was returning home from tuition near Ghani Memorial College in Srinagar on 11th June in 2010.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination during the last over seven decades.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter organized a demonstration in front of the UN Office in Islamabad, today, against the surge in Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and unprovoked firing of Indian troops on the civilian population living along the Line of Control. The demonstration was led by Information Secretary APHC-AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, today, said that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris under the cover of coronavirus and the United Nations should take notice of the matter.

