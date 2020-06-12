‘india committing Kashmiris’ genocide under guise of COVID-19’

Islamabad, June 12 (KMS): The leaders of Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Forum have said that India is committing genocide of Kashmiris under the cover of corona pandemic and the United Nations should take notice of the matter.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Hurriyat Forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi addressing a press conference in Islamabad, today, said that killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in fake encounters, arrest of youth in false cases, destruction of houses and other acts of repression were evidence of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that India was also taking massive steps to convert the majority of Muslims in Kashmir into a minority and the issuance of domicile certificates to 300,000 Indian Hindus in the occupied territory was part of this nefarious plan. He said that one million retired Indian soldiers were also being settled in occupied Kashmir while various historical places and departments in Kashmir were being renamed after various Hindu personalities.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi stated that the occupation authorities had also announced a new media policy in the territories through which various restrictions had been imposed on print and electronic media. He said that under the new policy, the administration would monitor the published and broadcast material and would not allow any news regarding Indian atrocities to come to light.

He maintained that India would not succeed to stop the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through oppression and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Aasiya Andrabi.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi thanked the government and people of Pakistan for exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and for its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris, saying that the hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis beat in unison. He urged the international community, especially the UN Secretary General and Security Council member states, to play their role in stopping Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi was flanked by Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Mian muzaffar.

