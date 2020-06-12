India using various forms of state terrorism in IOK: TWI

Srinagar, June 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), has lamented that Indian forces have continued various forms of state terrorism on the innocent Kashmiris who have been striving hard to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination as per the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

TWI leaders said this during a meeting of its Bandipora unit at Nowgam in Bandipora district, today. Besides the party leaders and activists belonging to the Bandipora unit, some central leaders including Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Fayaz Ahmad and Imtiyaz Hussain Bahar also participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the TWI leaders said that various tactics of state terrorism have been part of a deliberate campaign by the Indian army against the Kashmiri people, especially since 1989. Indian state terrorism, the leaders said, has been manifested in brutal tactics like cordon and search operations, killings, massacres, illegal detentions, destruction of properties, torture, custodial disappearances and molestation of women. They pointed out that the occupying Indian troops have not hesitated to even use chemical weapons against the Kashmiri civilians in brazen violation of all international norms.

They maintained that Indian secret agencies were targeting members of the minority communities and placing the blame of the same on pro-freedom groups with the aim of discrediting them and also to divert the attention of the world community from its unabated state terrorism in the territory.

The leaders pointed out that the Indian military was using all inhuman techniques to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. They deplored that the world seemed to not bother when India was hell bent upon completely absorbing the occupied territory in complete violation of the international law by introducing new domicile rules for Jammu and Kashmir. They said that by coercive tactics like this India was proceeding along the same lines as Israeli grabbed land in occupied Palestine.

The TWI leaders, while paying rich tributes to those offering their blood in the way of freedom, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to fight Indian machinations, tooth and nail, and continue the struggle against New Delhi’s brutal occupation till complete freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Like this: Like Loading...