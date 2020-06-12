IOK reports another Coronavirus death, toll rises to 54

Srinagar, June 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, yet another person died of Covid-19 infection, today, taking the toll of the virus related deaths to 54 in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a 65-year-old man from Sialsui village of Rajouri district succumbed to the deadly disease at Government Medical College Jammu where he was admitted for trauma injuries ten days after testing positive.

“Today morning, the patient died. He was undergoing treatment from past few days,” Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said.

The elderly was admitted to the hospital on June 1 while as he tested positive for Covid-19 the very next day following which he was shifted to the isolation ward. He is the first to die of the novel Coronavirus from Rajouri district.

With the fresh fatality, the death toll due to the pathogen has risen in occupied Kashmir to 54 – 47 in the Kashmir Valley, six in Jammu division and one in Ladakh region.

So far Srinagar district with 12 Covid-19 related fatalities has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla 10, Kulgam 8, Islamabad 5, Shopian 4, Kupwara and Jammu 3 each, Pulwama and Budgam 2 each while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Leh districts.

Occupied Kashmir reported a total 4,709 coronavirus infections till Thursday night. Out of these, 3,565 are in the Valley, 1,009 in Jammu division and 135 in Ladakh region.

