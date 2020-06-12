Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom cause: Javaid Mir

Srinagar, June 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has said that the Kashmiri people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination during the last over seven decades.

Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth who had given their hot blood for the sacred cause of freedom from Indian subjugation.

He said Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint in the region and Pakistan and India have fought wars over the territory. He said it the responsibility of international community to play role in a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute

Javaid Mir maintained history is witness to the fact that after every war, the US, the UK, the European Union and world human rights bodies always called for resolution of the dispute. However, he deplored that for the past several years, the big powers of the world have been acting as mute spectators over the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir to only safeguard their own petty interests. He also paid homage to the martyrs of 2010 mass uprising and expressed solidarity with their families.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat General Secretary, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, in a statement in Srinagar asked people to remain cautious of the anti-social elements who want to stoke sectarian discard in occupied Kashmir. He cautioned people about the dirty designs of certain Indian agencies which are working under a well hatched conspiracy to sabotage the unity of Muslims in the territory.

