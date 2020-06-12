Nepal police open fire on Indo-Nepal border in Bihar; one dead

New Delhi, June 12 (KMS): Amid the ongoing border dispute with India, Nepal police fired indiscriminately on Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, killing one Indian and injuring two others.

Reports said the identified the deceased as Dikesh Kumar (25) and the injured as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur.

“One person has been detained by Nepali security personnel and we’re in talks with them so that they release him and matters don’t escalate. Everything happened in Nepal, not on the Indian side”, DG Indian Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Kumar Rajesh Chandra told media.

Following the shooting, the situation at the border is tense. Currently, both the SSB and the local police Lalbandi are positioned at the border while the Nepal army is camping on the Narayanpur border, media reports said.

The reports further said that one local, identified as Shatrughan Rai, was going to his in-laws’ house situated in a border village in Nepal, today morning when he entered into an argument with the Nepali cops who were manning the border outpost. The cops thrashed the man following which villagers from nearby areas reached the outpost and created a ruckus after which the firing took place. According to villagers, 17 rounds of bullets were fired.

